Uh Oh! This one could start some controversy. Fayetteville State University has taken a page out of NC A & T’s book and nicknamed their homecoming. Of course everyone knows that A & T is famous for their #GHOE (Greatest Homecoming On Earth), but Fayetteville State is aiming for the number one spot by introducing the world to the Number One Homecoming on Earth (#NOHOE)

Twitter is going crazy about this topic right now… Leave me a comment and let me know what you think.

