Hillsborough Marches Against White Supremacy

The Hillsborough community came together Saturday afternoon for the March Against White Supremacy. Hundreds of people gathered at the Old Slave Cemetery ready to march and make a statement. City officials were not exactly what size the crowd would be, it was estimated that about 700 people began the walk from the Cemetery to the Courthouse. The people that participated were from all different ethnic backgrounds and from all walks of life. They came together to show solidarity. Read the full story in the link below.

