Lil Nas X Reveals Why He Decided To Come Out At Height Of His Career

The #OldTownRoad rapper #LilNasX sat down on the #HBOSports unscripted series “The Shop: Uninterrupted” to talk about what led to him “coming out” at the height of his career.

He tweeted to the world that he wanted his fans to pay closer attention to his song lyrics “C7osure” and added that he thought he made it obvious. After the release of his No. 1 single with 19 consecutive weeks at the top position of the #Billboards, Old Town Road broke records. Fans got to watch a clip on HBO as he sat down with marketing executive Paul Rivera, who began to ask the young star about his decision to come out publicly.

The star said that he didn’t feel forced out of the closet, but rather remarked that growing up he was taught to “hate that sh**”, referring to homosexuality. When #KevinHart began to push back, asking why he was taught to hate it, Lil Nas X responded “Come on, now. If you really from the hood, you know”.

He continued to say that he knew if he came out earlier in his career, he would be accused of seeking attention. But coming out while at No. 1 on the charts, he says, had a different impact. “If you’re doing this while you’re at the top, you know that it’s for real,” he says. “It’s showing that it doesn’t really matter, I guess”.

We support you #LilNasX regardless of your decision to reveal your sexuality to the world! We’re just ready to hear some new music!

Also On K97.5: