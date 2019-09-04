Rapper #YoungJeezy Posts His New Boo As His ‘WCW’ After They Confirm A Relationship

Oop! The rumors that #YoungJeezy and The Real Talk Show Host #JeannieMai may have just been put to bed. If there was any doubt that these two were a couple, Jeezy just posted Jeannie with a caption stating “She love when I talk dat fly $h**”. His #Instagram post followed up a recent post from friend #MalikaHaqq, when she shared a photo from Jeannie’s birthday party with a caption stating “3’s company”.

Jeannie told #TheReal audience in January 2019 “Look, you guys known that I’m multi-dating, right? And Jeezy and I hang out,” she said on an episode. “He’s very special to me, and we don’t really have a label to define what it is were doing. We’re just having a good time together. Real fam, you know I always keep it a little too real at this table. I promise you that when there is that one special boo, you will be the first to know from me”.

For those who don’t know, Jeannie recently got divorced from her husband Freddy Harteis for ten years. The couple split solely because she did not want to have children. No betrayal, lies or anything of that matter. Many wonder how she feels about #Jeezy having children? Only time will tell but we are happy to see Ms. Mai out here living her best life!

