Lil Nas X is following up the success of his hit single “Old Town Road” by releasing more new music. The rapper dropped the visuals for his new single ‘Panini.’ today.

This is the follow up to the 20-year-old’s 19 week stay at the #1 spot on Billboard’s Top 100 chart. Do you think lightning will strike twice and get the rapper another successful single?

Also On K97.5: