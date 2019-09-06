Join the Durham Business & Professional Chain for the first of two Candidate Forums for the upcoming 2019 Municipal Election. The first forum presents candidates running in the primary election for mayor, and three city council seats.

Bring your questions and meet the candidates face-to-face.

To Register click Here

What: Candidate Forum for Durham Municipal Primary Election

When: September 19, 2019 (Thursday)

Where: Phoenix Event Center 810 Fayetteville Street Suite 101 Durham NC

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Cost: FREE

Contact: Denise Hester, Chair of Communications Committee at 919-624-9473

Read More:

Hillsborough Marches Against White Supremacy

Shaun King: The 2020 Presidential Election Is Closer Than You Think

Candidate Forum for 2019 Municipal Election In Durham was originally published on foxync.com

Also On K97.5: