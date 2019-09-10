The King T.I.P’s Podcast ExpediTIously Hit #1 After Just One Episode

We all have grown to love the famous sayings from rapper #TI over time. He’s shared his life with us all on his reality TV show and has been very transparent about his journey to success. Recently, he released a podcast that stemmed from his favorite term #Expeditiously and after one episode, the podcast shot to #1. We see you king!

The rap mogul told sources before launching that “I looked at my interactions on social media and realized that that platform wasn’t robust enough to flush out my ideas. In order to give those ideas a fair chance to breathe, I think my opinion requires a little more time and dialogue. Whatever you think, you’re allowed to think it. Whether you’re a celebrity or public figure, they keep up from saying how we really feel. I think that’s the opposite of freedom.”

His first guests included #LLCoolJ , #IceCube and his wife #TamekaHarris. We are so excited to hear what this podcast has in store and congratulations for being #1!!

