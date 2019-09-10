Kevin Hart Should Be Released From The Hospital This Week

Its been a rough few weeks for Kevin Hart. Sources say that the actor/comedian could be released from the hospital later today. Hart was hospitalized 9 days ago after a car crash that left him with 3 spinal fractures. Last week he had to have surgery to fuse the fractures. Kevin will be released no later than Wednesday and will have to undergo inpatient physical therapy at a health care facility once he is released.

Kevin is reportedly taking short walks throughout the hospital and has even been seen climbing a few steps. A source close Hart says that “He’s super eager to get out and is in pretty good spirits.”

Also On K97.5: