Kristal Smith Of June’s Diary Lost Her Home In A Tragic Fire

Prayers up for June’s Diary front woman, Kristal Smith.

Tragedy struck the lead singer’s life when her home that she shares with husband Dwayne “Dee Rose” Spikes caught on fire this past Sunday. Smith took to Instagram to share photos of her ravaged home in the aftermath.

She wrote, “Thank you God for sparing me and my family’s life last night I lost everything that I’ve worked my entire life for…my entire home and everything in it, is gone. I know that God has a plan and never puts more on us than we can bare, but this has been the biggest blow I’ve ever had to take. All of my possessions, memories, and things of great sentimental value is gone…just like that.”

She continued her message by asking for prayers and donations from friends, family and fans.

“I need your prayers please for peace and understanding for @imdeeroze and I and the rest of my family as well. Materials can always be replaced, so I thank God that we still have each other. If you would like to make a monetary donation I’ll be posting my PayPal and cash app. And to anyone in the area who would like to physically donate, please inbox me. Any and everything is appreciated. I love you guys and I thank you in advance for your prayers and kind words.”

Last night I lost everything 😞https://t.co/eKA6PGy3JU — Kristal Lyndriette (@itskristallyn) September 9, 2019

The vocalist opened up a GoFundMe page and raised over $1400 of the $20,000 ask within a day.

“I’m so overwhelmed thank you all for your loving words and support,” Smith wrote on Insta stories.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

