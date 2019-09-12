Check Out The List Of North Carolina’s Safest Cities

How does your city rank? BackgroundChecks.org has compiled a list of North Carolina’s safest cities.
The online background check portal gave each North Carolina city (with a population above 10,000) a score on its Safety Index, which combines FBI crime statistics and law enforcement employment numbers to calculate the safety of a given city. Twenty-four cities in the state earned a 0.24 or above, indicating a high level of public safety well above the U.S. average.
|Rank
|City
|Safety Index
|1
|Pinehurst
|0.6
|2
|Archdale
|0.58
|3
|Holly Springs
|0.54
|4
|Mount Airy
|0.54
|5
|Elon
|0.51
|6
|Apex
|0.5
|7
|Knightdale
|0.47
|8
|Mount Holly
|0.45
|9
|Davidson
|0.44
|10
|Boone
|0.42
|11
|Clayton
|0.42
|12
|Stallings
|0.41
|13
|Kings Mountain
|0.39
|14
|Waxhaw
|0.39
|15
|Wake Forest
|0.39
|16
|Mooresville
|0.38
|17
|Concord
|0.36
|18
|Cary
|0.36
|19
|Leland
|0.35
|20
|Morrisville
|0.31
|21
|Fuquay-Varina
|0.31
|22
|Kannapolis
|0.28
|23
|Huntersville
|0.27
|24
|Chapel Hill
|0.27
|25
|Lenoir
|0.16
|26
|Southern Pines
|0.16
|27
|Carrboro
|0.15
|28
|Havelock
|0.15
|29
|Matthews
|0.11
|30
|Newton
|0.08
|31
|Hendersonville
|0.07
|32
|Mint Hill
|0.07
|33
|Tarboro
|0.05
|34
|New Bern
|0.04
|35
|Kernersville
|-0.03
|36
|Lincolnton
|-0.04
|37
|Jacksonville
|-0.11
|38
|Garner
|-0.15
|39
|Belmont
|-0.22
|40
|Mebane
|-0.33
|41
|Smithfield
|-0.33
|42
|Albemarle
|-0.37
|43
|Rocky Mount
|-0.39
|44
|Eden
|-0.39
|45
|Hickory
|-0.42
|46
|Thomasville
|-0.44
|47
|Elizabeth City
|-0.49
|48
|Wilmington
|-0.49
|49
|Asheboro
|-0.56
|50
|Asheville
|-0.6
|51
|Greenville
|-0.62
|52
|Charlotte-Mecklenburg
|-0.68
|53
|High Point
|-0.7
|54
|Fayetteville
|-0.7
|55
|Greensboro
|-0.73
|56
|Hope Mills
|-0.87
|57
|Reidsville
|-0.88
|58
|Durham
|-0.9
|59
|Goldsboro
|-0.93
|60
|Roanoke Rapids
|-0.98
|61
|Burlington
|-1
|62
|Gastonia
|-1
|63
|Henderson
|-1.42
|64
|Kinston
|-1.73
