Popeyes Has People Rolling Their Eyes Over Their New Solution To Sold Out Chicken Sandwiches

Popeyes Introduces A New “Bring Your Own Bun” Option For Sandwiches

Just last month, Popeyes was on top of the world. The famous Louisiana Kitchen fast food was already a wildly popular restaurant, but no one could have imaged just how much havoc a chicken sandwich would cause.

A menu item that’s already available at pretty much every other drive-thru like McDonalds, Chick-fil-A, Wendys, etc, it’s not really very groundbreaking to serve a fried chicken breast on a toasted bun–but once Popeye’s announced their take on the classic, people immediately flocked to stores and caused a nationwide phenomenon.

The consensus all around was pretty much the same: Popeyes made a damn good chicken sandwich. Not only that, they were cheap enough to buy 3 and still come out with a bargain.

It’s pretty safe to say that the people over at Popeyes weren’t prepared for how wildly popular the sandwich would be, and less than 2 weeks after the menu item became available nationwide, it was pulled away from us. Probably disappointed over their decline in customers, Popeyes came up with a way to bring back their loyal following for an….interesting take on their own chicken sandwich. And honestly…people are not happy about it.

The restaurant posted a video to their Instagram page announcing their new BYOB chicken sandwich. Popeyes is urging their customers to order a 3-piece chicken tender, bring their own bun, and assemble the item themselves–which is technically still a chicken sandwich, but obviously, not the same.

The video is clearly meant to be comical, but at such a sensitive time for those longing for the sold out menu item, it wasn’t really taken well by fans.

Here’s how people reacted to the news that Popeyes is trolling us all by encouraging BYOB tender sandwiches instead of just bringing back the sandwich we all really want.

wtf is this spirit airlines energy https://t.co/JWtTLNUUTO — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 12, 2019

Popeye’s asking you to assemble a chicken sandwich at home like IKEA furniture. Wow. Chick Fil A would never. — Angela Davis (@TheKitchenista) September 12, 2019

Me, everytime I get caught leaving Popeyes after bringing some Sunnbeam white bread to make my own chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/vfHWSx9Nfx — X (@XLNB) September 12, 2019

