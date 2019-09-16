Rihanna Signs A Publishing Deal With Sony!

Looks like the bad gal has been silently making moves while fans wait for her album! #Rihanna signed a worldwide deal with #Sony / ATV Music Publishing which covers the singer’s entire songwriting catalog plus future works.

The agreement includes her Hot 100 top 10s #LoveOnTheBraid, #NeededMe and her No. 1’s like #RudeBoy and #Work. She is the first superstar to follow executive Jo Platt to Sony since he took over as the chairman/CEO in April 2019.

He made a statement regarding the endeavor saying “I’m proud to have known Rihanna since the beginning of her career. Music, fashion, philanthropy and a heart of gold have solidified Rihanna’s position as one of the biggest icons in the world. It is an honor to be reunited with her at Sony/#ATV”.

Rih Rih has huge musical highlights including 14 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1’s, 9 Grammy’s, and her seven album releases have gone a combined 22-times platinum in the United States according to RIAA.

Congratulations! Now, where’s the album?

