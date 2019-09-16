Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Family Were No Shows In Court – Says They Fear For Their Life!

Another day, another case. This time, the “King Of New York” will be battling this trial alone. #Tekashi 6ix9ine is scheduled to testify in court in hopes this will lead to his freedom. His family said they will not go anywhere near the courtroom!

The rapper’s immediate family members have decided that being there to support #6ix9ine is just too risky for them to show their faces and they are so scared of retaliation. The two men who allegedly had a role in his kidnapping in 2018 will appear in court and people predict that Tekashi is going to “snitch”. The rapper is also affiliated with Nine Trey Bloods, who plans to attend the trial as well.

Sources state that his family thinks they’d be harassed, but more likely followed home or even blatantly attacked by the gang members. Before all of this happened, the rapper was already scared for his life and his family’s lives, hence hiring extra security to guard them. Prosecutors have already laid out what #Tekashi is going to say and he may even name drop.

He’s supposed to go into detail about how he was bankrolling with a few of his fellow gang members and many more details. It’s a sad story but we’re hoping this plays out for the best and no one is hurt. Court documents have already been released and we’re playing the waiting game at this point.

Also On K97.5: