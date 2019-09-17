Pimp C’s Wife Congratulates Megan Thee Stallion On Roc Nation Deal, Has A Lit Gift For Her

In more real hot girl sh*t news, the blessings continue to pour in for one of Hip-Hop’s hottest artists. The wife of the late Pimp C took to Instagram to congratulate the fellow Texan and revealed she has an extraordinary gift for her.

Megan’s glow-up has been one for the ages. Her album Fever debuted at 10 on the US Billboard 100, the track “Cash Sh*t” featuring DaBaby off the project cracked the top 40 on the Billboard 100. She also took home a moon man after her MTV VMA performance for the Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign assisted anthem “Hot Girl Summer.” To bid adieu to the season, Thee Stallion inked a management deal with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation.

Chinara Butler, the wife of Texas Hip-Hop legend Pimp C, one half of rap duo UGK, hopped on IG to send a congratulatory message to the Houston native. Butler acknowledged Megan’s hard work as well as her new deal with Jigga man and Roc Nation.

She didn’t stop there, she also revealed she had a gift that would make any aspiring Hip-Hop fan from the lone star state jealous. Butler is also holding select Pimp C verses just for her to use when she is ready. This is a huge endorsement indeed, and Megan Thee Stallion is definitely deserving of the honor as she repping her home very well.

We are so here for Megan Thee Stallion’s wins as they continue to pour in. We still waiting on Fever: Thee Movie and that “Cash Sh*t” visual though.

