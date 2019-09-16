Kevin Hart Being Sued For $60 Million

More bad news is headed in Kevin Hart’s direction. While Hart is currently recovering from spinal injuries sustained in that horrific car accident a few weeks ago, he has now been hit with a major lawsuit.

According to TMZ, the woman who was in a secretly recorded sex tape with Hart is suing him for $60 million due to intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

The woman’s name is Montia Sabbag, and she claims that back in 2017 she and Kev hooked up out in Las Vegas, but later discovered that Hart and his friend JT Jackson set her up to be filmed during their encounter. Jackson was later arrested for extortion. The woman also says that Hart made the tape in order to get more publicity for his comedy tour.

Kevin has denied having any knowledge of the recording, but has publicly apologized to his family.

Also On K97.5: