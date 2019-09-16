CLOSE
Meek Mill Donates 500 Backpacks To His Old Elementary School

Rapper Meek Mill surprised students at his former elementary school late last week. Meek donated over 500 backpacks to students at his old school. Meek surprised the students and popped up during an assembly in the auditorium. In a video posted on IG students can be seen watching in shock as Meek got on stage and spoke at James G. Blaine Elementary School

Meek expressed that this was a small way for him to give back.

“I wanted to stop by here today, my elementary school that I grew up in, kindergarten to the 1st grade, i just wanted to stop by and to show my love and appreciate to my neighborhood.”

He also said,

“I want to give a shout out to Puma for collaborating with me on school supplies and book bags for the school.”

Meek also gave out packs of supplies to over 30 teachers so they would have enough supplies to make it through the school year.

Meek ended his speech by telling the students:

“I came here to give the kids a message: Continue to chase your dreams.”

