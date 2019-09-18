T.I. ft. Teyana Taylor “You (Be There),” Alicia Keys ft. Miguel “Show Me Love” & More

Don’t look now, Iman Shumpert, but your wife is in bed with the King of The South! Of course this is just part of the cinematic visuals to T.I.’s latest Teyana Taylor featured joint “You (Be There).” Starting off with a quote from the election stealing Governor Brian Kemp in which he stated that ATL has become a haven human trafficking, the Spike Tee production finds T.I. and TT as gun-toting vigilantes who take down sex slave traffickers on some ATLien Avengers ish!

From ride or die to soft and sweet, Alicia Keys makes her long awaited return as she and Miguel brave the rainy weather in the star-studded slow motion Matrix-ish visual to “Show Me Love.” Love hurts, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Thug, E-40 featuring Payroll Giovanni, Peezy and Sada Baby, and more.

T.I. FT. TEYANA TAYLOR – “YOU (BE THERE)”

ALICIA KEYS FT. MIGUEL – “SHOW ME LOVE”

YOUNG THUG – “JUST HOW IT IS”

E-40 FT. PAYROLL GIOVANNI, PEEZY & SADA BABY – “I COME FROM THE GAME”

MASEGO – “BIG GIRLS”

L’ORANGE & JEREMIAH JAE – “AFTER ALLEY LIFE”

LITTLE SIMZ FT. MICHAEL KIWANUKA – “FLOWERS”

JACK HARLOW – “HEAVY HITTER”

LIFE OF A BANDANA – “KXNG CROOKED”

