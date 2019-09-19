Kanye West Is Now The World’s Highest Paid Hip Hop Star

I hope Kanye West is ready to pay a whole lot of tithes at his next Sunday Service. Ye has been dubbed by Forbes’ magazine as the “Highest Paid In Hip Hop”. This is the ‘Jesus Walks’ artist’s first time ever coming in at the top spot on the list. Ye’s new found fortune can be attributed to his projects in both music and fashion. Kanye was the head of the pack, in front of people like Nas, Future, Meek Mill, and Cardi B. Mr. West brought in over $150 million within the last 12 months.

Ye’s numbers are projected to go even higher next year.

According to Forbes:

“Yeezy is expected to top $1.5 billion in sales this year—or about half of what Nike’s Air Jordan pulls in—boosting West’s pretax income to $150 million over the past year and making him hip-hop’s cash king for the first time ever. Another career first: West out-earned Jay-Z, who ranks second on this year’s list with $81 million, buoyed by the tail end of his On The Run II tour with wife Beyoncé.”

Here is the rest of the list.

20. Pitbull ($18 million)

19. Wiz Khalifa ($18.5 million)

18. Nas ($19 million)

17. Future ($19.5 million)

16. Birdman ($20 million)

15. Meek Mill ($21 million)

14. Swizz Beatz ($23 million)

13. Cardi B ($28 million)

12. Nicki Minaj ($29 million)

11. J. Cole ($31 million)

10. Childish Gambino ($35 million)

9. Migos ($36 million)

8. Kendrick Lamar ($38.5 million)

7. DJ Khaled ($40 million)

6. Eminem ($50 million)

5. Travis Scott ($58 million)

4. Diddy ($70 million)

3. Drake ($75 million)

2. Jay-Z ($81 million)

1. Kanye West ($150 million)

