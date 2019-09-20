DJ Premier Drops Gang Starr Single ft. J. Cole “Family and Loyalty” [Listen]

The chain and the star has returned. DJ Premier followed through with his word and dropped a new Gang Starr singled called “Family and Loyalty,” featuring J. Cole no less.

“When it comes to this generation of emcees, ones that are lyrically on the level that Guru was on and someone that he would want to work with; Cole is that guy,” said Preemo via a statement. “When Cole heard the record he got the chills and knew it was a classic.”

A headphone worthy groove, precise cuts, Cole Wolrd and a pair of verses from Gifted Unlimited Rhymes Universal. Here for it.

Listen to “Family and Loyalty” below or here. New Gang Starr album on deck, too.

