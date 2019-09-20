At Least 2 Dead As Hurricane Imelda Hits Texas With Dangerous Flooding

Our prayers are with the state of Texas as a hurricane hit the state that is said to be “worse than Hurricane Harvey”.

East Texas remained under flash flood watch early this morning as the remnants of Tropical Depressions #Imelda drifted north after killing at least two people. Heavy rainfall began last night and resulted in about 1,700 combined rescues and evacuations in Harris County alone.

In Jefferson County, a 19-year old man drowned and was electrocuted while trying to move his horse during a lightning storm. A man also died after being rescued from a submerged van.

An interesting picture is swarming around the internet of gray skies and tens of thousands of black birds soaring the city of Houston. We are hoping Houston authorities can take the correct precautions to keep everyone safe and we are keeping the families of victims in our prayers.

