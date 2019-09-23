Jharrel Jerome Wins His First Emmy For ‘When They See Us’

The story of the Exonerated Five just keeps getting better as more people are aware of the incident and how the lives of five men were affected.

The lead actor #JharrelJerome took home the award for lead actor last night at the #EmmyAwards. He beat other nominees including #MahershalaAli , #HughGrant , #SamRockwell and others. The exonerated five were seen giving a standing ovation when they announced he won the award.

He accepted the award and shared an emotional speech “I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now, chillin, waiting for mom’s cooking but I’m here”. What a dream! He kindly thanked the creator of the movie, #AvaDuVernay and the #ExoneratedFive for sharing their experience with him. This is his first Emmy nomination and win.

#RaymondSantana , #AntronMcCray , #KevinRichardson, #YusefSalaam and #KoreyWise himself created a team with the cast to make this amazing film happen. Jharrel explained how he “felt like he was on a basketball team, and they’re on the team with him, and he made the final shot”.

We are loving the black magic taking place this year. We are so excited to hear the success of a tragic, yet resilient story that brought attention to many other things in this country. Congrats #Jharrel , #Ava and the #ExoneratedFive on all of your success.

