Panthers Beat Cardinals 38-20 Without Cam

As a Panthers fan you might of had some concern with Cam Newton being out because of a foot injury but Kyle Allen proved that he has it under control.

The second-year undrafted player out of the University of Houston threw four touchdown passes and looked extremely poised in a 38-20 victory over the Cardinals that ended a 2 game losing streak.

With Newton being questionable for the next game against Houston it seems as though Allen is ready.

Read more about the game at ABC11.com (source).

