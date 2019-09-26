Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife With A Corn Rake

On Monday, a hog farmer in Iowa was found guilty for the murder of his wife, who died in November 2018 after being impaled with a corn rake.

According to reports from The Telegraph Herald, a jury in Dubuque County convicted 43-year-old Todd Mullis of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Amy Mullis. The conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

This conviction comes almost a year after Amy was found on the couple’s farm with the tool lodged in her back. Police said back in March that Amy’s death came not long after Todd learned that she had multiple affairs behind his back. She had apparently warned people beforehand that if her husband caught ever her cheating, “he might make me disappear.” She also was said to have told a friend that if she ever vanished, “you’ll know Todd did something to me.”

Well, she was right.

Todd insisted to authorities that his wife simply fell on the sharp tool while by herself, but medical examiners found six puncture wounds and noted the rake was four-pronged. During the trial, Dr. Kelly Kruse–the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Amy’s body–testified Amy’s cause of death was sharp-force injuries of the torso, saying that Amy was impaled at least twice and possibly three times by the corn rake.

Back in March, it was reported that Todd called 911 the day his wife died. He told police that he removed the rake and started driving his wife to the hospital, which is when they were met by an ambulance who rushed Amy to the emergency room. That is where she was declared dead.

Amy and Todd were married in 2004, and had three children together. Police learned during their investigation that the couple’s marital problems began in 2013, when Todd caught Amy cheating.

Even though Todd continued to tell detectives the relationship was fine, police eventually learned a second lover was discovered last summer. That second lover, Jerry Frasher, testified in trial, and told police that Amy had said she wanted to leave her husband but was “scared to death” of him.

Defense attorney Gerald Feuerhelm told The Telegraph Herald Todd would appeal the court’s ruling.

