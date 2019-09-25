Queen Bey Says Her Daughter Blue Ivy Is A Cultural Icon During Her Legal Battle Over Trademark

Is it trademark season? Celebs have been trying to trademark their popular names/sayings for some time now, but the Queen #Bey is not taking NO for an answer.

#Beyonce is currently in a legal battle with an event planner who claims she’s been using the name #BlueIvy for her business. Bey is trying to trademark Blue Ivy Carter and she feels like she has every right to being that her daughter is considered a “cultural icon”. Although, Wendy Morales the event planner says her business has been in running 3 years prior to Blue being born.

Morales does not believe consumers will confuse the two names but let’s face it, Blue is the daughter of two of the most famous people in the entire world. There are even rumors that the wedding planner holds a sale on Blue Ivy’s birthday. Creepy much?

Bey threw a little shade during a statement where she said Morales runs a small business “with just three regional offices and a handful of employees, with a weak online presence and poorly subscribed social media accounts”. If there’s one person you don’t want to make upset, its #TheCarters. They’ve been battling this trademark since 2012 and now the only thing standing in their way is Wendy Morales and her company.

We are hoping for the best for both parties!

