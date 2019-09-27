Jennifer Shipman of Wake County, North Carolina went into a junkyard this week, when a pedestrian walked by to see her 9-month-old child in a hot car.
Quincey Jones, the individual that recorded the video, posted it to Facebook and received more than 2,800 shares. “This was a very unexpected disturbing moment of my life,” Jones captioned.
Wake County Sheriff’s Office used the video as evidence to charge Shipman with one count of misdemeanor child abuse.
TRENDING IN NC:
RDU Ranks 5th In Best Airports
NC – NAACP Member Accused Of Sexual Harassment
Click Here To Submit Your Community Event Today
NC Woman Leaves Infant In Hot Car was originally published on thelightnc.com
Also On K97.5: