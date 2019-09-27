Remy Ma, who recently celebrated getting off probation, is still contending with her former Love & Hip Hop: New York castmate, Brittney Taylor. Taylor is now claiming that it was actually Papoose that punched her in the eye, not Remy.

As reported by Page Six, Remy, real name Reminisce Mackie, appeared in court Thursday with her attorney to hear the new claims brought about by an alleged group chat that shows Taylor stating that Papoose, real name Shamele Mackie, was the person who punched her in the last April at a benefit concert.

Page Six writes:

“I have the video,” Taylor allegedly wrote in the group chat that was captured in a screenshot and shared with reporters. “Papoose is a B—tch for toching [sic] me and he’s a B—tch for making his wife take the wrap [sic] for it! SMFH!!! N—-REALLY KNOCKED ME OUT BRO! S–T MAKING ME SICK TO MY SOUL.”

During a brief court appearance Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, Ma, 38, quietly stood beside Florio wearing a baby blue skirt-suit with matching stilettos bejeweled with large pearls. The case was adjourned to Oct. 18.

Florio said outside the courthouse that Assistant DA Juan Maldonado planned to subpoena Taylor’s chat records to confirm that the group chat is authentic. The attorney us urging the DA to drop the case.

Interestingly enough, Taylor’s lawyer said that the group chat that went public was doctored and that their side submitted the original chat, stating that they look forward to hashing the matter out at trial.

—

Photo: WENN

Brittney Taylor Allegedly Claims Papoose Punched Her, Not Remy Ma was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: