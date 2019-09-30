Kanye Says He’s Done With Secular Music, He’s Only Making Gospel Music!

Is Yeezus being reborn? Do we miss the old Kanye? Well, regardless #KanyeWest says he is done with secular music and will be operating as a gospel artist from now on.

His new album, #JesusIsKing is set to release soon and sources say he plans to reunite the #Clipse on the album’s final song. Music insider Andrew Barber tweeted saying “Only gospel from here on out”. He was one of the select few to hear the new album to its entirety.

Now, #Ye has a history with religion. #TheLifeOfPablo was referred to as a gospel album that featured artists like #KellyPrice, #ChanceTheRapper and more. Since the year has begun, #Kanye has been holding Sunday Service every weekend in different cities. #KimKardashianWest, his wife, has been on this long journey with him.

“Kanye starting this, I think, just to heal himself. It was a real personal thing, and it was just friends and family, and he has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ” Kim revealed on The View. We are looking forward to seeing this new, revamped Kanye.

