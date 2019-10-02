It’s been a pretty good few days for NC’s DaBaby as he’s only a few days removed from the release of his sophomore LP Kirk that seems bound for the top of the Billboard charts and fresh off a lit performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Today DB continues to keep his momentum going with a bran new visual for “Vibez” where he finds himself swimming in women like the breaststroke and living the big life that up and coming rappers strive for. We wonder what the casting call for this video read like.

From a lit mansion party to the ruins in a concrete jungle, Murs, 9th Wonder and The Soul Council link up to drop bars for the heads in their clip for “Super Cojo Bros.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mistah Fab featuring Flacko Slim, Skinny featuring Belly, and more.

DABABY – “VIBEZ”

MURS, 9TH WONDER & THE SOUL COUNCIL – “SUPER COJO BROS”

MISTAH FAB FT. FLACKO SLIM – “RUN IT IN”

SKINNY FT. BELLY – “NOBEEF”

116 & LECRAE FT. JOHN GIVEZ – “CALIFORNIA DREAMIN”

BABY KEEM – “HONEST”

Q DA FOOL – “TRILLEST”

DaBaby “Vibez,” Murs, 9th Wonder & The Soul Council “Super Cojo Bros” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

