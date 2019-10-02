Has Kylie and Travis Scott Called It Quits?

Hot Girl Summer just ended and #KylieJenner may be single after all. Rapper #TravisScott and Lip Kit #Kylie have reportedly called it quits.

The two have not made any public appearances since the end of August during Travis’ #LookMomICanFly documentary premiere. A few weeks after the event, the two were featured in #Playboy in which they discussed their love life and parenthood.

What happened between that time? Who knows. But we know #KylieJenner loves Travis as she quoted “We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger”.

PEOPLE magazine caught wind from a source that the two are taking a break and considering themselves “single”. They will continue to co-parent their daughter Stormi, who is now one year old. Apparently, this isn’t the first time they’ve taken a break. An insider explained, “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles”.

We wish the best for both parties and for the well-being of their daughter!

Also On K97.5: