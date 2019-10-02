Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Hospitalized, Forcing Him To Cancel His Events!

We are keeping #Bernie lifted during this time. The senator has two stents inserted after he was experiencing some chest discomfort last night.

He was treated for an artery blockage and is canceling his events for the next few days. Jeff Weaver, a longtime adviser to #BernieSanders explained that “Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Senator Sanders is in good spirits and will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further nortice. and we will continue to provide appropriate updates”.

Sanders is 78 years old and during the time of his chest pain, he was traveling to Las Vegas for a gun forum. He was supposed to travel to California later this week as well. He is currently hospitalized in Las Vegas. Come on Bern! Hang in there.

Also On K97.5: