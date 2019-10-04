Complaint Filed Against Judge Tammy Kemp After Giving Amber Guyger A Hug and Her Bible After Trial

By now, it’s clear the trial against Texas police officer #AmberGuyger is on a wild ride. She was charged with murdering an unarmed man in his own apartment home and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

From the victim, #BothamJean’s brother forgiving Amber for her actions to his father stating he wants to be her friend when she is out of jail, many of us wonder how the family is really feeling after hearing her sentencing. The judge, #TammyKemp also extended a hug to Guyger and offered her bible. She turned to John 3:16 and told Guyger “This is where you start. He has a purpose for you”.

Now, the judge is under scrutiny over whether she crossed an ethical line. The Free From Religion Foundation filed a complaint against Kemp with the Texas State commission on Judicial Conduct, the agency that investigates allegations of judicial misconduct.

The group said that Kemp went too far after Guyger was sentenced and her actions were inappropriate and unconstitutional. The judge also consoled the family after an emotional victim impact statement made by Botham’s brother, #BrandtJean.

“I did not see why the judge did what she did. Once there’s an appearance that the judges are not impartial, we lose our entire criminal justice system”.

Did the judge take it too far? Was she showing too much compassion? We’ll see how this plays out, and we are keeping the victim’s family lifted during this time.

