The City Of Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Create New Homes For The Homeless

Talk about the ultimate act of kindness! The city of #Atlanta has made a huge plan to combat homelessness in their local area. Sources revealed that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that $50 million has been raised to build houses for over 500 families who are without shelter.

Former Mayor Kasim Reed launched The HomeFirst Atlanta initiative after the largest shelter shut down. The shelter held over 500 individuals each night. Community leaders and political officials teamed up with the United Way Regional Commission on Homelessness and Invest Atlanta to develop a fund that would provide housing so that individuals can focus on rebuilding their lives. Half of the funding came from the Homeless Opportunity Bond sale led by Reed and the rest of the funds were from private donors.

North Carolina, New York, Los Angeles, we need to hop on board for this cause. Let’s end poverty and homelessness. There are more than enough sources to collaborate and make an effort to help those in need.

