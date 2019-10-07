9yr old Anya Mattis held a book signing on Saturday for her book “The Little Girl’s Story.”

Anya who is from Durham decided to share her “smart girl magic” by writing a book. Her book was inspired by her dream and desire for her dad Urel to have his own restaurant.

Her father owns and operates Urel’s Jamaica House in Durham; specializing in delicious, fan-favorite Jamaican food.

Read more about Anya and her dad’s restaurant at ABC11.com (source)

9Yr Old Durham Girl Writes Book About Father was originally published on thelightnc.com

