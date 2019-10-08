It’s Election Day in The Raleigh/Cary Area!

Wake County is up bright and early to make their voices heard. The two biggest mayor races in the area are on the ballot today as polls open from 6:30am to 7:30pm.

Twenty-one candidates are running for seven seats on the Raleigh City Council. For those who don’t know how important this is, we have the opportunity to vote upon transportation upgrades and additional ventures for open spaces throughout the town like parks and improved sidewalks.

These primary elections help decide whether Cary should issue $113 million in bonds for wider intersections and other upgrades within the city. Durham and Fayetteville primary elections have also begun, followed by a general election in November.

Voting is important! The most important vote is the one within your hometown. If you are not registered to vote, it is not too late. Finding your polling place is a Google search away. Let’s make a change in our community!

