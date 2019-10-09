Mike Posner ft. Talib Kweli “Legacy,” Summer Walker ft. Bryson Tiller “Playing Games” & More

Talib Kweli was never really that rapper who was all over the music game lending out features every chance but it’s still good to see the Brooklyn MC get an invite to a track from an unlikely artist.

For his cut “Legacy,” singer Mike Posner called on the MC intellectual to lend his expertise to his cut and though Talib was a MIA for the visual we can still enjoy his excellent wordplay as Mike strolls the countryside where Kweli might’ve stood out like a sore thumb.

Elsewhere the sultry Summer Walker shows why some men might be willing to be her victim as she tortures some fools while half-naked in her Bryson Tiller assisted clip for “Playing Games.” We couldn’t go out like that but to each their own.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil West featuring Calboy, DJ Criminal and Illogical, and more.

MIKE POSNER FT. TALIB KWELI – “LEGACY”

SUMMER WALKER FT. BRYSON TILLER – “PLAYING GAMES”

LIL WEST FT. CALBOY – “WANT LOVE”

DJ CRIMINAL & ILLOGICAL – “FLIGHT PLAN”

TRIZZ & SAHTYRE – “SMOOVE”

YSN FLOW – “ILLEGAL GUNS”

JACKBOY – “NO CAP”

ARIANO & JAD RIVER – “TIMES UP”

BA THE GREAT – “ANYWAY”

CEO FIELDS – “YOURS”

UKNOWSCOTT – “SO BROOKLYN FREESTYLE”

RAJA KUMARI – “KARMA”

J GREEN – “AMBITIONS OF A RIDA”

