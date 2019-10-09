Rih Rih Finally Addresses Pregnancy Rumors During An Interview With Anna Wintour

The #Fenty mogul has been leaving fans speculating about her rumored pregnancy since she appeared at her annual #TheDiamondBall with a little extra happy weight. #Rihanna seems to find the rumors quite entertaining as she sat down with Vogue’s Go Ask Anna with #AnnaWintour. “I don’t think about stuff like that, but I don’t know, God’s plan” she said while laughing.

Rih, do not go all Champagne Papi on us! We need to know! If not months, but years of pregnancy rumors have been circling around, we haven’t really seen any real signs of pregnancy from the singer. Last month, she was the center of pregnancy rumors when some of her fans started commenting on a video that allegedly shows her baby bump.

She didn’t really answer the question in a yes or no form but she stated “I look forward to all the pregnancy rumors after this interview”. Well, in the video her belly was not shown at all! Is she trolling? We’ll see, but Rihanna also spoke about designing her own wedding dress, playing a villain in a movie, and her pending new album. The album is rumored to be releasing sometime this fall or December 2019.

We shall see.

