Kevin Hart Gets Back To Work After Serious Car Crash

Actor/Comedian Kevin Hart is back to work after that horrific car accident that had him sidelined last month. Sources say that Kev has returned to work even though he recently suffered serious injuries to his back and spine in that car crash. After undergoing back surgery last month, Hart was treated and released from the hospital. He still has months worth of physical therapy ahead of him, but sources say that he has been given the okay to get back to work.

He is now working on the early stages of promoting his new movie Jumanji: The Next Level which hits theaters on December 13th. Hart is reportedly in good spirits while moving around fine on his own without the help of anyone.

Also On K97.5: