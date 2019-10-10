Is That A UFO? Viral Video Shows ‘UFO’ Spotted Off North Carolina’s Outer Banks

Ever since news broke about #Area51 , citizens of the country have been obsessing over UFO’s and potential life from another planet. Well, it looks like things may be closer to home than we know.

A video showing a series of unidentified lights flying over NC’s Outer Banks has gone viral, with views over 370K on #Youtube. In the video, you see a calm, quiet scene of the ocean and then 14 glowing light begin hovering over the water. You hear people in the background asking what is going on?

One person made a comment stating he believed they were from a nearby military base. “We regularly drop flares out of the back of our plane in the evenings for military exercises in that area. They are one million candle power each so they were pretty bright and can be seen from far away and floated down slow as they hung from a parachute”.

Sources from #Fox state that a spokesman from the the military confirmed with them that no aircraft from that base was in the area that day the video was posted? So maybe there was a UFO! Who knows, but what we do know is that the internet is good for one thing, making viral videos.

Also On K97.5: