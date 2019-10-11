Even before signing to Roc Nation, Megan Thee Stallion had the internet going nuts thanks to her impressive rap skills accompanied by a naturally voluptuous physical degree.

Now that her star is ascending like a Super Saiyan she’s getting some big name features on her records and the latest top notch rapper to get on a track with the Houston heartthrob is ATL’s own Gucci Mane. Linking up for her video to “Big Booty,” Gucci keeps it calm and collected while Megan and a team of rump shakers demonstrate their twerking expertise much to the delight of Guwop and viewers at home. Thank you, Megan and company.

Check out the visuals for “Big Booty” below and try not to get aroused if you’re at work or around ya mama.

Megan Thee Stallion Works It Something Ridiculous In Gucci Mane “Big Booty” Clip was originally published on hiphopwired.com

