Tekashi 6ix9ine Just Signed A $10 Million Record Deal

So it looks like snitches don’t get stitches any more… they now get RICHES! The world’s biggest tattle tale Tekashi 6ix9ine has now made it profitable to be a snitch. After going on trial last month and giving away all of the secrets of his Treway gang most folks thought that it was a wrap for the rainbow haired rapper. But, things started looking up for him today after TMZ announced that the rapper has signed a new record deal with his former label 10k projects for an estimated $10 MILLION!!!! This money is just for two albums that are scheduled to drop once he is released from prison.

Prosecutors in his case have requested that his sentencing be moved up from 2020 to later on this year.

