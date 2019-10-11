Lil Kim Drops Her Anticipated Album ‘9’ Today!!

The fifth studio album from Queen B ‘9’ dropped last night, her first full-length release since 2016. #LilKim’s last proper album released in 2005 called The Naked Truth, so the wait is finally over.

She gave us a tease during her VH1 show #GirlsCruise when during the reunion she mentioned she was working on a project set to release soon. “It’s coming, really, really soon. That’s why I’ve been like, doing a lot of little promotional things. I will tell you this, I recorded so many songs, I have a part one and a part two”.

Kim released the first installment of the album featuring artists like #OTGenasis and #CityGirls on her songs “GoAwff” and “Found You”. She also recently released a single with #RickRoss and #MusiqSoulchild called “Pray for Me”. At the moment, we do not know when part two will arrive but you can stream the album on Apple Music and Spotify!

We see you Kim!! Making a strong comeback.

