Podcasts That May Change Your Life!

The podcast world has become a new trend for this generation as listeners tune into their favorite podcast on the way to work, or during a workout. Influencers around the world use this platform to talk about topics that wouldn’t necessarily be aired on your every day radio station. From #TI to #Oprah, these individuals have found that podcasting is an additional way to let listeners in on their personal opinions on cultural norms.

There are some extraordinary podcasts that can be used as a tool for those aspiring to be a better person. Oprah’s “Super Soul Conversations” is a podcast that aims to assist listeners with “awakening, discovering and connecting” with the world around them. She hand picks each guest on the show, who we all can relate to in some way. This podcast is a go-to if you ever need to feel good about yourself and others around you. Oprah does a great job with being transparent, so that each listener can have the opportunity to hear what it’s like being the best version of themselves.

Therapy for Black Girls by Joy Bradford is another podcast that is so eye-opening each episode. This licensed psychologist shares weekly episodes about mental health and provides practical tips that we all can use in our everyday lives. She also provides insight on trending mental health news and how important it is to stay on top of our own mental health.

Celebrate Hearing No podcast by Miss PhaShunta talks about turning the word “No” into a “YES”! Taking a leap of faith to step into your destiny is not an easy task and she encourages each listener to pursue whatever it is they are passionate about. With interviews from entrepreneurs, celebrities and influencers, they create an astounding conversation on how to practice keeping a positive attitude and good faith. If you’re in the mood for breaking barriers, this podcast is for you!

Black Girl Podcast is the unfiltered version of what being a young, successful millennial is like. The group consists of five brown girls who opened the door for the listeners who can relate to what it’s like being a black girl in a social and professional setting. If you’re looking for a set of extra friends, these girls know how to make you feel at home.

No matter what your interests are, there is a podcast out there for you. You can pull so many tools from these episodes and apply them to your life.

Also On K97.5: