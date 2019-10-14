Do you love supporting local artists? Get an early start on your holiday shopping and buy gifts for yourself and others from wonderful local artists at the Fall Arts Fair.

Join us for this FREE outdoor event on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

The Fall Arts Fair showcases the work of jewelers, potters, painters, printmakers, bookmakers, glass artists, fiber artists and more who participate in Pullen and Sertoma Arts Centers’ programs. A fun outing for the whole family, visitors can enjoy participating in a variety of hands on art activities and watching demonstrations by Sertoma Arts Center’s instructors.

When:

Where:

Fred Fletcher Park

820 Clay Street

Raleigh, NC 27605

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Check Out The Local Artist Fall Arts Fair In Raleigh was originally published on foxync.com