Ari Lennox Is Looking For New Management

Dreamville Records star songstress Ari Lennox is looking to shake things up with her career. She recently announced that she has fired both her lawyer and management team. She posted a rant on her twitter apge that included a post that said “LOOKING FOR A LAWYER AND NEW MANAGEMENT.”

She continued:

“I’m so happy to know who truly cares about my well being. It’s d*mn sure not certain people that I thought…People want to be there for the accolades but not the real grind. People love you when you’re the sweet baby doll but not when you’re human. Don’t want no more fake soulless sh*t around me.”

It was just a few weeks ago that she announced that she was over the music industry and would not be doing any more live performances. She tweeted:

“After this year I’ll continue to drop music. But I’m not performing anymore outside of ig live or YouTube. God is good. I will pay back what was offered to me but literally I’m too thorough to be playing with my energy. People don’t know what happens behind the scenes.”

Its interesting to see how this goes…

