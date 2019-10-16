California Leads The Charge By Signing A Bill Into Law Preventing The Sales And Production Of Fur

Governor Gavin Newsom made history by signing into law a bill that bans the production and sales of all new fur products in California. California is the first state in the nation to pass such a ban. Assembly Bill 44 went into effect on October 12th. The bill applies to all new clothing, handbags, shoes, and any wearable item that is made with fur. Last year, San Francisco was the first major city to go fur free, so it’s no surprise to see California continuing to lead the charge.

What does this mean? This means that consumers (and sellers) will receive a civil penalty if they are caught buying or selling these new products. Used fur, leather, shearling, cowhide and taxidermy are excluded from the bill. Furthermore, any fur products used by Native American tribes or for religious purposes are not included in the ban.

Those that are caught breaking this new law will face a civil penalty. According to the Humane Society, the fur industry causes the suffering and death of more than 100 million animals worldwide and animals on fur factory farms are forced to live in cramped, wire bottom cages, deprived of the ability to engage in natural behaviors, before being killed by gassing or electrocution.

Kitty Block, CEO and President of the Humane Society of United States remarked via press release, “The signing of AB 44 underscores the point that today’s consumers simply don’t want wild animals to suffer extreme pain and fear for sake of fashion.” Many high end brands including Versace, Michael Kors, and Gucci have vowed not to use real fur in their collections.

This is not the only animal friendly law that Newsom signed into effect. Under another piece of legislation tigers and elephants won’t be allowed to be used in circuses. Another bill protects horses from being slaughtered while an additional piece of legislation now protects bobcats from being trapped and killed.

Tracy Reiman, Executive Vice President of PETA praised the moment calling it “historic” for animals “including those who have been whipped into performing in circuses or skinned alive for their fur or skin.” She also added, “PETA is proud to have worked with compassionate legislators to push these lifesaving laws forward.”

Block added via statement, “More cities and states are expected to follow California’s lead, and the few brands and retailers that still sell fur will no doubt take a closer look at innovative alternatives that don’t involve animal cruelty.”

Beauties, would you want your state to sign into law a fur ban? Tell us yes or no and why in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

Lil Kim Is Fur Real About Squaring Up With This Animal Rights Activist Who Harassed Her In NYC

Mary J. Blige Debuts Bad B***h Fall In A Fur And We’re Here For it!

San Francisco Is The First Major U.S. City To Go ‘Fur Free’

California Leads The Charge By Signing A Bill Into Law Preventing The Sales And Production Of Fur was originally published on hellobeautiful.com