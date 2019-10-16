CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

YBN Cordae ft. Anderson .Paak “RNP,” Raz B ft. The East Side Boyz “Get It Low” & More

YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak have some retro fun and Raz B links up with The East Side Boyz for grown man entertainment. Today's Daily Visuals.

Though he’s not as big as some of his peers of this “mumble rap” generation, YBN Cordae really is one of the games best young lyricists and for his latest video the YG takes it back to the Blaxploitation era for our entertainment.

For his latest Anderson .Paak assisted visuals to the J. Cole produced “RNP,” YBN Cordae and AP get decked out in bellbottoms and afros white pimping it all over the hood. It’s pretty funny stuff, man.

Back in the club, Raz B and The East Side Boyz get it lit with a gas can and some thick young women who wouldn’t stop grinding if it caused a fire for real in the clip for “Get It Low.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dreezy featuring Jacquees, Singapore Kane, and more.

YBN CORDAE FT. ANDERSON .PAAK – “RNP”

RAZ B FT. THE EAST SIDE BOYZ – “GET IT LOW”

DREEZY FT. JACQUEES – “LOVE SOMEONE”

SINGAPORE KANE – “MY ENVIRONMENT”

SEDDY HENDRIX – “DEAD HOMIES”

YS – “REAL FROM THE START”

YOUNG REELA FT. 300REZ – “PRETTY PENNY”

YBN Cordae ft. Anderson .Paak “RNP,” Raz B ft. The East Side Boyz “Get It Low” & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close