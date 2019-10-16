14 Women Now Accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. Of Misconduct

Yesterday, actor #CubaGoodingJr appeared in court for his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to two instances of sexual misconduct. An incident that occurred in October 2018 unfolded into a 4-count indictment and prosecutors are aware of 12 other uncharged incidents.

A 29- year old woman claimed that Cuba was drunk and groped her breast at a Manhattan bar on June 9th. He pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing. Recently, prosecutors announced new charges had been filed from a second incident. The indictment states that Gooding “pinched the buttocks of a woman, without her consent”.

The document also states that Cuba claimed he pinched her back and not her butt. “While continuing to deny his conduct, defendant raised his voice and stated in substance that he would never return to that nightclub again. Earlier that night, the defendant had made a sexually suggestive remark to this same woman”.

The other incidents range from 2001 to 2018 in New York, California, Texas, Nevada and New Mexico occurring at bars, clubs, hotels and restaurants. We are hoping the best for this case and will continue to update when more information is available.

