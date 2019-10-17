CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gabrielle Union Says Casting Director Once Chose Bianca Lawson For A Role Over Her Because She Was “Prettier”

2017 Inspire A Difference Honors Event

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Although Gabrielle Union is now known as one of the most beautiful women in entertainment and film, she wasn’t always treated this way.

In a recent interview with AOL’s “Build Series,” the actress explained that she was once passed over for a role because she wasn’t considered pretty enough.

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While auditioning for a role in “Goode Behavior” in 1996, Union was rejected from the role of the daughter. Instead, actress Bianca Lawson was casted and went on to star in the UPN series. Union said when her manager asked the casting directors how she could improve her craft for future auditions, she was told it wasn’t talent, it was looks.

“I was testing for a pilot of UPN, Google the network, it no longer exists. Coincidence, I think not,” she started with fun shade.

“It was between me, and another girl–she’s known, Bianca Lawson, from “Queen Sugar” fame, who’s lovely. And she ended up getting the job. My manager said, ‘Why? is there anything we can give her to work on for the next gig?’ And they were like, ‘No, Bianca’s just prettier.’”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Thankfully, the budding actress didn’t let early rejection deter her from her dreams.

“I live for an F you moment. I’m like the player that got traded in the middle of the season and comes back to like kill their previous team in the finals. I live for these moments,” she told the hosts.

Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals

Ooo Kill ‘Em: 9 Times Gabrielle Union’s Bikini Body Sent Us Straight To The Gym

9 photos Launch gallery

Ooo Kill ‘Em: 9 Times Gabrielle Union’s Bikini Body Sent Us Straight To The Gym

Continue reading Ooo Kill ‘Em: 9 Times Gabrielle Union’s Bikini Body Sent Us Straight To The Gym

Ooo Kill ‘Em: 9 Times Gabrielle Union’s Bikini Body Sent Us Straight To The Gym

[caption id="attachment_1737646" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty[/caption] In case you needed a reminder what a real body looks like, Gabrielle Union is here to remind you! The 46-year-old new mom has been flaunting her curves and melanin all over the gram and we can’t stop seeing heart eye emojis. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The ageless queen opened up to Women’s Health, earlier this year, about her eating and dieting regime, and revealed she wasn’t always this healthy. While undergoing IVF treatments, Gabby began to eat poorly leading to “intense bloating.” Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] “My face looked like the surface of the moon, small chunks of hair were falling out,” she revealed. “At 9 a.m. I had a flat stomach. By noon I looked like I was five months pregnant.” So she traded in her diet for a more healthy one. ‘Cut out gluten, dairy, alcohol, and caffeine and see if the swelling alleviates and it helps with your skin and hair,” Union instructed. On top of her intense water intake, she also drinks beet, carrot and kale pressed juice. A las…this beach ready body.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Gabrielle Union Says Casting Director Once Chose Bianca Lawson For A Role Over Her Because She Was “Prettier”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close