Three North Carolina Women Accused Of Running An Elderly Fight Club Among Dementia Patients!

Say it ain’t so! Three women in NC are accused of running an elderly fight club among the elderly at an assisted living facility. Marilyn McKey, Taneshia Jordan and Tonacia Tyson have been charged with assaulting an individual with a disability in connection with them allegedly encouraging residents of the Danby House in Winston-Salem, NC, to fight each other.

Police told sources that they have begun looking into the center where the three women worked after receiving an anonymous tip. The alleged encouragement of fights among residents began in June of this year and resulted in one resident “being strangled with her face turning red, while staff recorded and shared the video via social media”.

In the video, one of the three women being charged, was heard telling an elderly resident to “punch her in the face”. Another staff member could be heard saying “Are you recording? You gonna send it to me?”. The women sometimes themselves became physically aggressive with the residents, with video showing one of them assaulting a resident while another filmed the incident.

What a shame. Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the fighting. All three women have been fired after management learned of the allegations. We are keeping the families of each patient lifted during this time. We hope the women get what they deserve.

