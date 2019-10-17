Tyga Signs A Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Columbia Records

Tyga has been slowly moving in silence and collecting that bag! Columbia Records announced that #Tyga has signed a multi-million dollar deal with the label. His single “Taste” has been certified six-times platinum. Tyga now joins artists like #LilNasX , #PoloG and many more.

This isn’t #Tyga ‘s first rodeo with signing big deals. Back in the late 2000s, Tyga was a member of the #YMCMB roster with #Drake and #NickiMinaj. Once he left the label, he released music independently before joining Sony.

Now, I know the social world jokes about this man being broke but would you believe his latest studio album “Legendary” was certified gold despite not having a major label attached to it? The album accumulated more than 5 million streams in less than six months. He still remains the Top 30 Most Streamed Artists on #Spotify.

Way to secure the bag and keep leveling up!

